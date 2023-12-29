Genoa – It is died due to multiple injuries sustained in the fall Franklin Choez Moreira, the 27-year-old barman who fell from a parapet overlooking the Bisagno stream where he had climbed on Boxing Day morning, after an evening spent at the disco with work colleagues.

The autopsy was performed this morning by the medical examiner Sara Lo Pinto who will testify the expertise to prosecutor Stefano Puppo in 90 days. It will take time, at least a month, for the results of toxicological tests that can detect the presence of alcohol or drugs: the samples have been sent to the laboratory where they will be analyzed. The young man's body was made available to his parents.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, there is no hypothesis of a crime given that the camera video who filmed the scene would clearly show that the boy was alone at the time of the tragedy.