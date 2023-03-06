Accident in Teramo, died 28 years old: he was celebrating recovery after another crash

Andrea Cecca, 28, from Tivoli died on Saturday evening in Teramo, on the day he was celebrating his definitive rehabilitation after another road accident.

The young man had gone on a trip out of town with his girlfriend, his uncle and his partner. He was in the passenger seat at the time of the accident. Instead, the uncle was driving the jeep that went off the road and crashed down a cliff. The two died instantly.

Andrea’s fiancée and her uncle’s companion survived, because they jumped out of the passenger compartment following the strong impact. It took rescue workers all night to recover the bodies, due to difficulties in reaching the car.

In 2019, Andrea Cecca, as reported The messenger, he had been left in a wheelchair following a car accident. After 4 years of rehabilitation and a lot of effort, however, he was back to walking with the help of a walker.