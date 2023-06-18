The occupants of the SUV that on Wednesday in Casal Palocco caused the accident that caused the death of little 5-year-old Manuel are all under investigation. Under the magnifying glass of the carabinieri not only the boy who was driving the Lamborghini, Matteo Di Pietro, accused of vehicular homicide and injuries, but also the other four boys on board.

They had rented this racing car for a challenge to be published on social networks: staying in the car for 50 hours in a row. Everyone could be contested for their participation in the accusations made against Di Pietro because, according to the investigators, they would have played a decisive role in determining the driver’s alleged inattention, and even pushing him to be more daring.

The car was traveling at high speed on via Macchia di Saponara, in a straight section, where the speed limit is 30 kilometers per hour due to the presence of bumps caused by the roots of trees and the proximity of the kindergarten that Manuel attended. At that point the boys impacted the Smart aboard which Manuel was traveling with his mother.

Already on Friday, not only the phones but the equipment useful for filming were seized from the four, including some mini GoPro cameras, which could provide interesting elements to the investigation. Investigators want to know if any useful information was deleted immediately after Wednesday’s incident. Also acquired the images of some cameras that may have captured the crash.

There is currently no trace of TheBorderline’s boys: some have shut themselves up at home, others have gone away to escape the attention of the media and the judgment of the residents. For now, it was Vito Loiacono who exposed himself who wrote on Instagram: “Hi, the trauma I am experiencing is indescribable, I just want to say that I have never got behind the wheel and that I am very close to the victim’s family”.

What is certain is that their numbers on social media, given the sadly obtained visibility, have increased considerably. 86,000 more followers on TheBorderline channel, over 44,000 for Di Pietro, almost 56,000 for Loiacono. But sifting through the comments you can read heavy insults and even death threats. “Next challenge: 50 years in prison”, jokes a user.

Threats also concerned Gabriele Morabito, owner of the Skylimit car rental where the guys from TheBorderline rented the Urus Lamborghini of the accident. “We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place, and our thoughts are with the little one’s family. We are sad to note, however, that thepublic opinion has been misled by bad regulatory informationwhich is seriously questioning the professionalism and diligence of our work”, writes the charterer.

“Our highway code (specifically art. 117) allows those who have had a license for more than a year to drive any type of car without any restrictions. And we – he underlines on social media – have carried out checks to ensure compliance with this condition on this occasion as well. Obviously, this does not exempt us from distancing ourselves and from condemning any irresponsible behavior under scrutiny by the Authorities. But we are in no way co-responsible or, even worse, complicit in what happened since the task of our society is to offer services, the role of educator belongs to the parents”, adds Morabito.

And again: “Continuing to receive death threats against us and our children, we believe is something intolerable. Finally, I take this opportunity to thank those who, on the other hand, are showing us their closeness, not out of bias, but because, before judging or condemning, you inquired about it ”.

The actor Alessandro Gassmann is also very critical of these youtubers: “They are ignorant people who talk to other ignorant people about nothing, they get rich and instigate others to do worse. They must never have access to YouTube again.” Meanwhile, yesterday at the Tor Vergata hospital there was an autopsy: tomorrow the body should be returned to the family for the funeral.