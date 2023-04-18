On the morning of Sunday 16 April the Land Rover Defender 110 of the Lazio player Cyrus Immobile collided against a tram to Rome. L’accident occurred at the height of Matteotti bridgewhich connects the neighborhood fltominium with that of Meadows. In the clash the SUVs was destroyed at the front, while the driver of tram no. 19 was transported to the Policlinico Umberto I. The accident may have been caused by the broken traffic lightwith both vehicles that at the intersection had the green.

Accident in Rome tram against SUV

L’accident in Rome which involved a tram and the SUV of Lazio player Ciro Immobile occurred in the area of Piazza Cinque Giornate around 8.30 on Sunday 16 April 2023. At the basis of the clash there was a lack of precedence, perhaps due to the malfunctioning of the traffic lights. Both the player and the driver claim to have run the green light.

Immobile’s Defender, suv destroyed at the front after the collision with the tram

After the accident, in fact, Immobile claimed that the tram driver did not respect the red light and ran over the Defender at the intersection, on which he was traveling together with his two daughters. The vehicle’s airbags exploded in the collision.

The tram driver was then transported, in code red (soon turned to orange), al Umberto I Polyclinic for trauma, while the Lazio player was accompanied to the Polyclinic Augustine Gemelli for investigations. The two girls aboard the Defender were transported to the Baby Jesus just for checks. Seven tram passengers also resorted to medical treatment.

SUV accident against tram, what happened the causes of the accident

The news of Immobile’s accident, of his SUV hitting the tram, had a great resonance especially in the capital and among Lazio fans. Between causes various hypotheses: from the possible sickness by the driver who was driving the tram or at a disrespected red light.

Immobile’s Land Rover Defender destroyed

In the accident, the Land Rover Defender hit the tram which skidded, or went off the rails.

The collision took place between the right front of the SU and the left front of the tram. The accident occurred at the intersection of Matteotti bridge. The prognosis for the driver was 7 days, while the player suffered two broken ribs.

Broken traffic light, the cause of the Immobile accident

Among the hypotheses that caused the accident between Immobile’s SUV and tram no. 19 in Rome, that of the broken traffic light at the crossroads of the Matteotti bridge. The indiscretion was relaunched in a chat of Roman taxi drivers, who complain of a malfunction of the preferential traffic light Avenue of the Militia: “Guys, there’s something wrong with that traffic light”. Then again: “I don’t know if this has happened to you too, but I’ve been banging my “snout” on it for a couple of days: the green flashes every two reds on the other side (lungotevere delle Armi), kilometer-long queues form, that intersection has sync problems for days”. As reported by the Messenger the taxi drivers in this chat agree with the malfunction of the semaphore and add: “That’s right, that traffic light has snapped, to fix it as always you need tragedy”.

The cause of the accident is being examined by the investigators, the most accredited hypothesis is that of the malfunctioning of the traffic light

And on Immobile’s accident against the tram: “For us both passed with the green light, both Immobile and the tram driver, that traffic light had crashed perhaps due to the copious fall of water just last week”. Now the traffic light after the accident works normally but already on Friday 14 January it showed a malfunction: “Sunday I thought back to what had happened to me on Friday afternoon: I was at the traffic light on viale delle Milizie, I was the third car in line, the traffic light on the tram where we taxi drivers pass, it was green, I set off but in a few seconds it came back the red… When I had already engaged the crossroads and saw the cars leaving from the Lungotevere. I could have been in place of the tram driver, I do a public service and the impact would have been devastating”

And again: “A strange intersection with four traffic lights. It happened to me too in recent days: you pass a green light and then you realize that something hasn’t worked in the middle of the square because other cars are arriving on the other side. But when there’s traffic they go slowly, maybe not on Sunday mornings”.

Like the taxi drivers also i residents on social networks they complained of a possible malfunction but for its part theCapitoline administration he claimed that the traffic light was in perfect working order.

