On the morning of Sunday 16 April the Land Rover Defender 110 of the Lazio player Cyrus Immobile collided with a tram in Rome. L’accident occurred at the height of Matteotti bridgewhich connects the neighborhood fltominium with that of Meadows. In the clash the 4×4 SUVs it was destroyed at the front while the tram driver was transported in code red to the Umberto I hospital.

Accident in Rome Building

The accident in Rome involving the Lazio player Ciro Immobile and tram no. 19 occurred in the area of Piazza Cinque Giornate around 8.30 on Sunday 16 April 2023. The discount was based on a previous failure.

Immobile’s Defender destroyed at the front after the collision with the tram

In fact, after the accident, Immobile claimed that the tram driver did not respect the red light and ran over the Defender at the intersection, on which he was traveling together with his two daughters. The vehicle’s airbags exploded in the collision.

The tram driver was then transported, in code redto the Umberto I Polyclinic for trauma while the Lazio player was accompanied to the Polyclinic Augustine Gemelli for investigations.

The accident may have been caused by the tram driver becoming ill

The two girls aboard the Defender were transported to al Baby Jesus just for checks. Seven tram passengers also resorted to medical treatment.

Accident Building against the tram, what happened

The news of Immobile’s accident had a great resonance especially in the capital and among Lazio fans. Among the causes there might be a possible sickness by the driver who was driving the tram.

Immobile’s Land Rover Defender destroyed

In the accident, the Land Rover Defender hit a tram which veered off the rails. The collision took place between the right front of the SU and the left front of the tram. The accident occurred at the intersection of Matteotti bridge. The prognosis for the driver was 7 days while the player suffered two broken ribs.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 News news

👉 Curious news

👉 Traffic accident news

👉 Electric car accidents

👉 Car fire news

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK