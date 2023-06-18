Giulia Giannandrea speaks, the girlfriend of Matteo Di Pietro, the youtuber of TheBorderline driving the Lamborghini who collided with a Smart last Wednesday in Casal Palocco, causing the death of little Manuel. Giulia distances herself and explains that she is not the girl inside the car. “After two very difficult days of threats and insults waiting for the facts to clarify, I am forced to intervene to say that I was not present in the car of the accident, I am not a Youtuber and I am totally unrelated to the facts. My name and my photo have been unjustly and repeatedly published in all the main national newspapers and television news, exposing me to accusations and threats of all kinds which I will follow up with appropriate legal proceedings”.

The girl has been the target of insults and even death threats on her social profiles for days. This is why she decided to close them, stating that she was shocked “by the tragedy that involved Manuel’s family to whom I express all my pain: I do not deserve the accusations and threats I have received and I am receiving because I repeat it once again I’m completely out of touch with the facts. I am forced to close my profile because messages and threats are no longer sustainable”.

#Accident #Rome #Pietros #girlfriend #received #threats #close #social #networks