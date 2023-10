THEfatal accident last night in Rome. The officers of the II Parioli Group of the Local Police intervened around 7.30 pm for the investigations in Corso d’Italia 38. The driver of a Yamaha motorcycle lost his lifecurrently the only vehicle involved.

The 38-year-old man was rushed to the Policlinico Umberto I where he died immediately afterwards. Investigations are still underway to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.