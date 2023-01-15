After the tragic air accident that involved a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed near Pokhara, Nepal, killing 68 people, different videos with shocking images about the accident and the work of the rescue forces at the scene went viral on social networks. A live made through Facebook shows in detail how the last seconds inside the ATR 72 flight were lived before the fateful end.

As reported by the local Hindustan Times, the video was shared on Facebook by one of the five passengers from India who were on board. This is Sonu Jaiswal, 35 years old. The man decided to take out his cell phone and start a video on the social network for his followers.

In the images you can see that the crew was calm and everyone remained in their seats. Even Jaiswal was calm and looking out the window. But after a few seconds, screams are heard and the video image is lost. Right away, you can see the fire that consumes the plane.

View of the rescue work after the plane crash in Nepal. Photo: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP

The tragic accident left a balance of 68 deceased passengers of the 72 who undertook the trip.

Among them was an Argentine identified as Jannet Sandra Palavecino. In addition to the four Indian citizens, four other Russians, two Koreans, an Australian, an Irishman and a Frenchman.

The crew members were four. At the moment, international agencies reported at least 68 deaths.

The five Indians were identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35 and Sanjaya Jaiswal, according to the same outlet.

