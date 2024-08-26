Smart overturned in Giuliano, a little girl dies: mother and partner investigated for road homicide

Even the mother from the 8 year old girl died in the tragic road accident which occurred yesterday, Sunday 25 August, in Giuliano in Campania (Naples), is investigated for road homicide. The Smart Fortwo in which the little girl was traveling overturned and caused her death. On board the car were the mother’s partner, the mother and the 16-year-old sister. In total four people in a car approved for two.

The victim’s mother was reported at large for road homicide. She was in the passenger seat with her daughter in her arms when the accident occurred. He wasn’t wearing his seat belt.which could have been fatal for the little girl. Her lifeless body will be subjected toautopsy to better establish the causes of death. The other daughter was in the trunk of the car and should escape with a few minor injuries.

With the same criminal hypothesis it is the driver was also investigatedor rather the company of the woman and not the father of the girls. The man, Francis D’Alterio 47 years old, he was driving an uninsured vehicle without a license. For these reasons he was arrested and taken to prison, from which he had been released the day before to serve a sentence for theft under house arrest.

According to the first reconstructions by the Carabinieri of Varcaturo and Giuglianoit could have been thehigh speed on which the Smart was travelling. Or a risky maneuver. Another element that could have caused the car to overturn could be theexcessive weight which it was loaded with, given the approval for two.