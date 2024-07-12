Collision between two scooters, two 17-year-olds dead in the province of Benevento. The tragedy occurred last night in via Matilde Serao, in Montesarchio. The two boys were traveling on a moped and died following a collision with another motorcycle driven by a 16-year-old. The 118 personnel and the Carabinieri intervened on the scene and are reconstructing the dynamics of the accident. The two victims were from Rotondi, in the province of Avellino.