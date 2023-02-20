After the game in Mönchengladbach, the police guide the record champions’ team buses through a rescue lane on the A52. The authority is now talking about a mistake that should not have happened.

DThe police piloted two FC Bayern buses through a rescue lane on the A52 after the Bundesliga game in Mönchengladbach and then spoke of their own error. As the Mönchengladbach police said on Monday when asked, this should not have happened. “There were instructions not to do that. How this came about must now be dealt with internally, ”said a police spokesman for the German Press Agency. The “Rheinische Post” first reported on the incident.

After an accident on the Autobahn in the direction of Düsseldorf, a long traffic jam had formed, officials present allowed the two buses to drive through the rescue lane that had been formed. However, preferential treatment on the return journey of the team buses was expressly not intended.

The buses were only escorted by the police in the stadium area up to the motorway entrance. Driving on a rescue lane without permission is a misdemeanor and can be punished with a fine or even a driving ban.