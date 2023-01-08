Uncertainty, anguish, screams and states of shock is what was recorded in a series of videos shared on social networks by users who lived the collision of two trains in the tunnel, between La Raza and the Potrero station, on Line 3 of the Mexico City Metro.

After a major impact at 9:16 a.m., the wagons were left in complete darkness. Nobody knew what had happened, but they were trying to check if they were injured.

In a first video, a man is seen lying on the floor of the train, while the passengers say: “I think something did happen because there is no communication, the power went out and everything”, “maybe it crashed”, it is the first thing they answer.

In another footage, a user is seen opening the doors of the carriage in which he is going and immediately sees a completely black tunnel. Screams, complaints and crying are heard.

Amidst the noise, the voice of a man is heard shouting at the top of his lungs: “There are many injured people, we need help, please!”

“‘Camera c…!”, we are urged!”, “please!”, “give him eggs, police”, other people rush the elements that begin to arrive, “don’t jump”, but one The woman replies “it’s that there are many injured people”.



In a fourth clip, the voice of a woman is heard asking “Are those in the back okay?”, while the others answer in the affirmative. The author of the video shows how the roof of the convoy turned out.

“Don’t get off!” a man asks the passengers not to get off, because they don’t know if the road is electrified or not, although they tell him that if they open the doors he has to get off.

Another video shows the moment in which two children are lowered from one of the trains and have to walk with their companions along the tracks, in the dark.

#MetroCDMX Unfortunate accident, the authorities and emergency services did not respond in a timely manner, they arrived without tools, as always, the official figures of injured or deceased people are minimized to wait for the official figures on #subway it is no longer reliable. pic.twitter.com/aWMJ0KvYIr — Itsumirui / Hector Rosas (@itsumiruikjhrs) January 7, 2023

“Here I am!” a woman responds to the people she is with, while walking on the tracks, while elements of the auxiliary police give them instructions.

Civil Protection, firefighters and emergency elements arrived at the scene to rescue the injured people and some who were trapped between the detached pieces of iron.

