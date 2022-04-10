Accident in Jordan, Lucia Meneghini dies: quiz star on tv

Lucia Menghini, a 31-year-old doctor from Foligno, died following a road accident in Jordan. Her two traveling companions, who are currently hospitalized in intensive care in the Ammam hospital, are seriously injured. All three of the young women involved are trainees anesthetists. Investigations are underway on the causes and methods of the accident, which allegedly took place on Saturday afternoon. The three friends were due to return from the trip tomorrow.

Who was Lucia Menghini, the “Chain Reaction” champion

Lucia Menghini was known as the champion of the Rai 1 television quiz “Reaction to Chain”, in which she had participated with the Pignolette teamwinning several bets. The conductor Marco Liorni wrote on Instagram: “We are all shocked by the news of the disappearance in an accident in Jordan of a girl we were lucky enough to know and appreciate in” Reaction to Chain “, with her friends and teammates, the Pignolette, protagonists of many episodes, of many victories. She was a doctor, she had a dream of becoming an anesthetist. Our condolences of her to her family, to anyone who loved her ”.

