The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix goes to file with a smile aroused by the good news about the health condition of Mick Schumacher, who had made everyone fear after his violent accident during qualifying. Despite the impact against the barriers at high speed, the Haas driver has not suffered any injuries or head trauma, with the presence of him for the next Australian GP which will therefore not be in question. However, having clarified this aspect of primary importance, the episode of Jeddah was also the result of a mistake made by the number 47, who would be suffering the pressure of a more experienced teammate like Kevin Magnussenmoreover returning to the Circus after a year. This, at least, is the former pilot’s opinion Christian Dannerwhich also fears a “Setback” for Michael’s son: “I think the accident was a consequence of the pressure that was accumulating – explained the 63-year-old Bavarian – because now he has a teammate like Magnussen who is showing him how high the bar really is. The good thing, at least, is that he accepts the challenge, but it will be interesting to see how he handles it. He has to keep making progress, also because Kevin is doing a great job “.

Statements, those of Danner, which are partially agreed by the uncle of the Haas pilot, Ralf Schumacher. Speaking to Sky DeutschlandMichael’s brother replied to his compatriot’s opinion: “Mick must learn from Magnussen to push further – has explained – also because it is clear that Kevin has a different challenge for him than he was with Mazepin. He is only in his second year in Formula 1, so he is still learning a lot. The crash obviously seemed dramatic, but every driver puts such impacts behind them very quickly. He is more wounded in his pride for the mistake he made, which has had strong and annoying consequences, but the most important thing is that nothing has happened to him ”.