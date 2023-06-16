Home page World

The Wörthersee in the Austrian state of Carinthia (symbol image). © IMAGO / Panthermedia

A 69-year-old man died in a swimming accident in Lake Wörthersee in Austria on Thursday. He and his wife had swum about a hundred yards out into the lake.

Wörthersee – On Thursday (June 16), a 69-year-old man died in a tragic swimming accident on Lake Wörthersee, an idyllic holiday paradise in the province of Carinthia in Austria. The vacationer from Vienna swam with his wife from the jetty about a hundred meters out onto the lake, but the 69-year-old never came back.

69-year-old dies in swimming accident at Wörthersee in Austria

The couple from Vienna apparently wanted to swim a little in Lake Wörthersee. On the way back to the shore, the man swam faster than his wife, which is why she lost sight of him, according to a report in the Austrian newspaper OE24. Arrived on the shore, the man could not be found, which is why the wife alerted the police.

The emergency services immediately initiated a search with the support of the water rescue service and diving groups, but the man could only be recovered dead. The diving search team found the Wiener about 60 meters from the shore at a depth of around 24 meters. Any help came too late for the 69-year-old. The accident happened not far from the couple’s holiday home in the north of Lake Wörthersee near Pörtschach in the Carinthian district of Klagenfurt-Land. The exact cause of death or the course of the accident were not initially known.

The number of fatal swimming accidents on rivers and lakes is increasing – also in Germany

In Germany too, people keep drowning while bathing. The number of fatal swimming accidents on rivers and lakes has recently increased in this country. At least 355 people drowned in Germany in 2022, according to the German Life Saving Society (DLRG). announced in a statement in February. In the previous year, however, fewer than 300 people died while bathing in the Federal Republic.

According to the DLRG report, risk groups are primarily people over 60, people with a migration background, people with little formal education and children and young people. “The children and young people in particular cause us concern when we think about the coming summer,” said DLRG President Ute Vogt. The number of primary school children who cannot swim has doubled from 10 to 20 percent since 2017, according to a Forsa survey commissioned by the DLRG.