He ends up off the road with his car and dies: the lifeless body of a 48-year-old man was found this morninga few hours after the car accident that would have occurred independently. The accident occurred in the municipality of Grossetoalong the Padule provincial road, shortly after the entrance to the military airport, in the direction of Castiglione della Pescaia.

The rescue services, according to what has been learned, would have been activated around 9.15, when the 118 vehicles arrived in via Castiglionese, with the activation of the Pegaso 2, the state police, the carabinieri, and the firefighters. But for the driver who went off the road there was nothing to do because he had already died, perhaps instantly, a couple of hours earlieraround 7 as hypothesized by the forces of order who conducted the first investigations.

The 48-year-old driving the car he was a civilian employee of the Ministry of Defence, in service at the provincial command of the Carabinieri of Grosseto. The man, originally from Taranto, where he was born in 1975, until 2019 was a carabiniere on board the Arma’s patrol boat in Castiglione della Pescaia.