The death toll from a road accident that occurred this morning, around 9, along the state road 67 Tosco Romagnola in Montelupo Fiorentino (Florence), at the intersection with via Ponte Nuovo, is one dead. According to an initial reconstruction, due to causes under investigation, an SUV and a motorcycle collided, causing the death of the man driving the two wheels. On site for the reliefs the municipal police of the Union of Municipalities of Empolese Valdelsa and the rescuers of 118 with an ambulance of the United Public Assistance and one of the Misericordia.

The Pegaso air rescue service was also alerted at first but unfortunately for the motorcyclist there was nothing they could do.

Also present was the mayor of Montelupo Paolo Masetti who wrote in a post on Facebook: “It takes your breath away to see a lifeless person lying on the ground. There are few words other than a big hug to his family and to those who knew him”.