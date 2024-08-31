Chronicle

Patricia Spora

Slips on the pier at the Corniglia marina. The accident occurred at 4:45 p.m. when a 62-year-old resident of the town fell, injuring his femur. The Alpine rescue nurses requested the intervention of the firefighters’ Drago helicopter, which transported the man to the emergency room in Lavagna. On site with the Alpine rescue, the firefighters of the Volastra detachment, and also the Croce Verde of Corniglia.



01:17