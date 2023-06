The balance of a road accident that occurred last night along the state road 113, in the Palermo area, is three injured. For reasons yet to be ascertained, two cars collided near Cinisi. On site, in addition to the firefighters who secured the vehicles, the 118 doctors who transported the injured, a 51-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 25-year-old boy to hospital. The police are investigating the matter.