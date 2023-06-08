New tragedy on Provincial Road 2, between Carbonia and Villamassargia. Nell A collision between two cars killed a husband and wife who were traveling aboard a Punto and the driver of an Audi is hospitalized in serious condition. The fire brigade intervened on the spot to make the road safe and the 118 volunteers with the air ambulance who took care of transporting the injured in red code. A few meters from the site of the impact eighteen days ago there was another accident with one dead and five injured, including three girls. In February, again along Provincial Road 2, two 25-year-old boys were killed after a head-on collision. These are just the latest serious accidents that have occurred along the road that connects Carbonia and Villamassargia.