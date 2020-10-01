Another F-35 – the US military’s most expensive jet – crashed. The pilot was able to save himself with the ejection seat. The refueling plane he crashed into landed badly damaged in a field.

An F-35 on a US base. The most recent crash is the third in three years

D.he refueling of military aircraft and helicopters in the air is one of the most demanding flight maneuvers. In California, one of the most modern US fighter jets, an F-35B, collided with a four-engine KC-130J Hercules refueling aircraft. The jet fighter pilot was able to save himself with the ejection seat while his approximately 100 million dollar plane crashed in a desert area and was caught in a fireball.

The pilot of the badly damaged refueling aircraft made an emergency landing without the landing gear extended in a field near the town of Thermal. According to the US military, all eight crew members of the refueling aircraft are largely uninjured.

The exact course of the accident is still unknown. During air refueling, the Hercules unrolls a hose from a container under the wings with a funnel-shaped basket opening. The fighter jet pilot must hit this basket with an extended refueling tube. Then kerosene is pumped around. It is a difficult rendezvous maneuver in which two fighter jets can even be refueled at the same time to the right and left behind the tanker.

The US Navy, which includes the crashed aircraft, announced a close investigation into the incident on Tuesday afternoon. US media reported, according to bugged radio traffic, that the pilot of the refueling aircraft reported two failed engines after the incident.

It is the third F-35 crash in three years. Previously, in September 2018, a model crashed due to a technical defect in the USA. Here, too, the pilot was able to save himself with the ejection seat. In April 2019, a Japanese F-35A crashed into the sea. The pilot is considered missing.

The development and production of the Lockheed Martin stealth model F-35 is by far the largest and most expensive US defense project. Delays, cost increases and technical problems keep making headlines. For example, in mid-September the Dutch Air Force reported that all users of the F-35A model had been instructed not to fly the model near a thunderstorm and to protect the jets themselves from lightning on the ground. In the event of a lightning strike, there is a potential risk of explosion of fuel vapors.

Disastrous for its reputation

Even if the latest cause of the crash is still unknown, the model’s reputation suffers. The F-35A version is currently in the final round in Switzerland for the purchase of new fighter jets. The Swiss population recently decided with a narrow majority to buy new fighter jets for six billion Swiss francs.

It is not yet clear which model will be selected: the F-35, the F / A-18 Super Hornet from Boeing, the French Rafale from Dassault or the Eurofighter, in which Airbus is significantly involved.