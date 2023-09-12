Accident in Cagliari, all the investigators’ doubts about the dynamics and the first reconstruction

All necessary investigations are underway the accident happened in Cagliari, at dawn on Sunday 10 September. At the moment the entire community is still shocked and saddened by the sudden disappearance of the 4 young people who were aged between 19 and 24.

Investigators have been working in recent hours to understand exactly what happened dynamics and to understand why, the young man driving has lost control of the vehicle.

The events occurred around 5am ​​on Sunday 10th September. Precisely along Viale Marconi, which is located in the city of Cagliari. The 6 boys had spent the evening in a disco and then in a club.

They then boarded the Ford Fiesta. Initial information revealed that the 19-year-old was driving the car Alessandro Sanna and they were probably on their way home.

On that stretch of road, they should have turned at theAce Midfielder, because there is also a ban. However, this is exactly where the boy he was unable to turn and he was banned for a while.

With the hope of not continuing the infringement, lost control of his vehicle. But instead of being able to catch him, he collided with the wheel on the sidewalk and then against the fence of a house. Unfortunately up to the point where the car is overturned many times.

Accident in Cagliari: what emerged

Three people would have witnessed the scene. For this reason they were the first to stop and ask for medical intervention. Two boys were thrown out from the vehicle and lost their lives instantly.

The victims are Alessandro Sanna 19 years old, Najibe Lavinia Zaher his peer, Simone Picci, 20 years old and the 24 year old Giorgia Banchero.

The whole community is still upset from how the events unfolded and from the losses suffered. The bodies are now at the local cemetery, where the medical examiner made a first external exam on the body and analyses, but the results will come in several months.