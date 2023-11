New tragedy on Via Bazzanese, in the Bologna area. A 19-year-old died and four other people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in a tragic accident that occurred near Zola Predosa just before 8pm between a car, a truck and a scooter. On site, in addition to the 118 health workers, the carabinieri are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the event. Two weeks ago, an aunt and nephew died instantly in another accident on the same road.

Read also