IIn Bavaria, at least seven people, including a six-year-old child, died in a serious traffic accident on Autobahn 94. Another 16 people were injured, some seriously, the police said on Friday. The accident occurred at the Waldkraiburg/Ampfing junction.

According to the police’s initial findings, a smuggler’s vehicle was said to have been involved in the accident. There were probably more than 20 refugees in the van, a Mercedes Vito with nine seats, including children. A federal police patrol noticed the vehicle around three o’clock that night. “The driver of the Mercedes Vito then accelerated his vehicle and evaded control,” the police wrote in a statement. At the Ampfing/Waldkraiburg junction, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled over several times.

Stateless driver survives injured

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser was shocked by the accident. “We have significantly increased federal police forces everywhere on the smuggling routes at our borders,” said the SPD politician. “We must dismantle the cruel business of smuggling gangs who make maximum profit from people’s need and smuggle them across borders in such life-threatening ways.”

According to the police, the overcrowding of the car may also have contributed to the high number of deaths and injuries. Many of the occupants could therefore not have been wearing seatbelts at all. There were 23 people in the car, which was designed for nine. They are Syrians and Turks. The car itself was registered in Austria and had Austrian license plates. The driver who survived the accident with injuries was a stateless person. The officials explained that he is now being investigated for a homicide.

Seven people were killed, all other occupants were slightly to seriously injured and were taken to nearby hospitals.

According to a police spokesman, further details were initially unclear. These included the gender of the child killed and the age of the suspected smuggler and driver who was taken to hospital.





Numerous helpers from the rescue services and the fire brigade were on duty, it was said. A local public prosecutor took over the management of the investigation into a homicide, which was transferred to the criminal police.

The motorway in the direction of Munich was now completely closed, the police said at the request of the FAZ. A diversion was set up from the Mühldorf-West junction. The Passau direction also had to be temporarily closed.

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Herrmann is calling for more border controls

After the serious accident, Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) emphasized his call for stronger border controls. “In any case, this incident also shows how important it is to further strengthen immediate border controls in order to stop smugglers at the border,” he told the German Press Agency in Munich.

“The terrible traffic accident with seven deaths, including a small child, and a total of 16 people, some seriously injured, is a terrible tragedy,” said Herrmann. “My thoughts are with the many victims of the traffic accident and with those left behind. The inhumane behavior of the smuggler who was injured in the accident and who wanted to evade being stopped by the federal police just to save his own skin is shocking.”

The Bavarian police are “investigating the accident at high speed and are also supporting the federal police in the investigation into the underlying smuggling and the people behind it,” emphasized Herrmann.

The scene of the accident is around 50 kilometers from the border with Austria. According to information from the Federal Police and the Bavarian Border Police, the number of registered unauthorized entries has been increasing for months. The A94 is considered a typical smuggling route. Just a few days ago, a suspected smuggler fled from the federal police near Burghausen with four people in the car and caused an accident. There were two seriously injured.