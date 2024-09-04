This afternoon, a serious accident has upset a company located in via Nascosa in Latinleaving a trail of destruction and pain in its wake. A sudden explosion, caused by a malfunctioning boiler, caused the death of a 58-year-old worker, while another worker was seriously injured and is now fighting for his life in a hospital in Rome, where he was urgently transported by helicopter.

The explosion, which occurred inside the plant, caused significant damage to the building, destroying the entrance door and projecting metal fragments in all directions. This debris violently hit people who were nearby, including the two workers involvedThe scene that presented itself to the 118 emergency workers and the police forces, who intervened immediately after the emergency call, was one of absolute devastation.

The company, the “Pst“, is known for its activity in the hydraulic and mechanical systems sector, with a long experience in the processing of metals and plastics. Following the accident, Serious accident in a company in Latina: a boiler explodes causing one victim and one serious injury. The community is in mourning while the investigation is ongoing. The competent authorities have launched an investigation to shed light on the exact circumstances that led to the explosion, trying to understand whether it was a tragic human error or an unexpected technical failure. In addition to rescuers and investigators, the mayor of Latina also arrived at the scene of the tragedy, Matilda Celentanowho expressed her deepest condolences for the incident.

With emotional words, the mayor underlined the impact that this tragedy has had on the local community, describing the accident as a hard blow for the entire city. The entire community of Latina was shocked by the news, and now anxiously awaits the outcome of the investigations to fully understand the causes of this dramatic explosion. While the families of the victims face immeasurable grief, the city rallies around them, united in mourning and in the hope that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future.