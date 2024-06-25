Certainly not reassuring news arrives from Poland, the country where the seventh round of the WRC will be held from Thursday 27th to Sunday 30th June: the eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier was involved in an accident during the reconnaissance in preparation for the 80th edition of the Rally. The Frenchman, together with his co-pilot Vincent LandaisYes is collided head-on with another car.

According to the first information coming from Polsat News, four people were injured in the accident: the crew of the Toyota, a woman behind the wheel of the other car and her passenger. At the moment, the causes of the crash are not yet known, as are the conditions of Ogier and Landais. According to another source close to the organizers of the Rally, who requested anonymity, the two drivers remained “unharmed”and the collision “it occurred during reconnaissance on a national road while they were traveling at low speed”. This is what AFP reports.

Ośmiokrotny mistrz świata w rajdzie miał poważny wypadek. Sébastien Ogier wraz z pilotem zostali przewiezieni do szpitala

https://t.co/NkqEp9tUZb — PolsatNews.pl (@PolsatNewsPL) June 25, 2024

Toyota, through its official account on X, provided a short statement: “Seb and Vincent were involved in a road accident during reconnaissance for the Polish Rally and have undergone medical checks. We will provide further information in due course.” Further updates coming soon.