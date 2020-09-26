Can you tell us more about your collective and the reasons for your call today?

Gérald Le Corre. This collective, in a sense, is a tour de force. We set it up the day after the Lubrizol fire (September 26, 2019), because we were convinced of the need to unite everyone: there are trade unions (including CGT, Solidaires, FSU, etc. ), all associations for the defense of the environment (Greenpeace, FNE, etc.), farmers’ groups, left-wing parties (PCF, LFI, etc.) and of course, associations for the defense of victims.

We know that we are on a very long term fight. Lubrizol and Normandie Logistique (a neighboring company from which the fire was said to have started, note) are passing the buck on the responsibilities of the disaster. We are informed by the AZF experience (explosion of a factory in Toulouse on September 21, 2001 which left 31 dead, editor’s note): it took 18 years to obtain a final conviction in the court of cassation! We left for a fight of ten years, especially since there are already a thousand complainants.

For Lubrizol, there are no direct deaths: the question is therefore the monitoring of the state of health of the exposed population. Will we see an upsurge in cancer cases in 15 years, which could be at least partly explained by the fire? Studies have already shown the impact of the disaster on people with asthma. But there was no correct medical monitoring of the population, with blood samples …

The government made announcements recently, with the official aim of preventing another catastrophe. Are they up to the task?

Gérald Le Corre: Some measures are going in the right direction, but they are coming very late. This is the case with the new system for alerting the population in the event of a disaster (people will be warned immediately by telephone, in addition to sirens). It has been ten years since it should have been put in place. In addition, it remains to know the content of the messages disseminated: if it is to tell people that there is a big cloud of toxic products but that all is well, it will be a little light!

The government has also announced the creation of an independent Accident Investigation Bureau (BEA), to be launched next month. Why not. But we are on post-accident type measures. We would like to see what devices will force manufacturers to avoid disasters. For the past year, in the region, we have had a major fire at the Total refinery in Gonfreville-l’Orcher, an explosion at the Saipol plant in Dieppe, an ammonia leak in the Yara plant, etc. What is the State doing in the face of this multiplication of accidents? The government promises to increase inspections of classified sites by 50%, but with what means? We are told of 50 new inspector positions, which will probably not be enough.

What is missing ?

Gérald Le Corre. There is nothing, for example, on the criminal aspect of offenses. The bill adopted in March by the Senate (“a new justice for the environment”) provides for settlement measures, specifically aimed at preventing the industrialists at fault from criminal proceedings. It’s a bit like a right to pollute with a fine …

Furthermore, information to residents is far from up to the mark. To respond to the AZF disaster, local information and consultation committees (CLIC, associating the prefect, operators, residents, employees, editor’s note) had been created. But we claim the right to be able to launch external expertise: today, we receive confidential documents from operators, very difficult to understand even for chemical specialists. Basically, we are asked to take the industry’s word for it. The CLICs should have the right to appoint experts who would visit the company, study the documents, listen to the employees, etc.

Professional firefighters should also be present on the SEVESO sites (the most at risk). On some large industrial sites, such as Total, BASF or Sanofi, there are firefighters in uniform ready to jump into their truck at any time. This is not the case in companies like Lubrizol, which poses a problem in the event of a major accident because everything is played out in a few minutes.

Finally, let’s talk about the case of asbestos. In many industrial sites, including SEVESOs like Lubrizol, there are millions of square meters of asbestos roofs. In the event of an explosion, the risk is that asbestos fibers will spread around. The least thing would be to remove these roofs.