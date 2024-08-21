Bad mishap for Gigione during a concert. The singer from Campania was performing in Baia Felice di Cellole, in the province of Caserta, on one of his most famous songs, Trapanarella, when one of the stage boards gave way. Many filmed the scene with their cell phones, and the videos went viral on social media. There were moments of concern among the audience, given that the 79-year-old literally sank.

Obviously the music was stopped immediately. Luckily the singer only suffered a few bruises, although the situation is still being updated, as reported by Fanpage. An exponent of Neapolitan folk music, Gigione, real name Luigi Ciavarola, became known to the general public for his various television appearances, and continues to perform at local events and street parties.