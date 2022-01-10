Davide Formolo was Pogacar’s best shoulder in the Tour de France. A true friendship, given that the two champions live in the same building in Montecarlo and are often seen in everyday life as well. Speaking of Monte Carlo, the Veronese unveiled a mishap that hit him in training on January 3, as he was descending from the Col de la Turbie, just above Monaco, a traditional destination for runners in the area.

“Luck is blind, but bad luck sees us very well – says Formolo, who is 29, grew up in Negrar and won the 2019 Italian championship -. I was going down fast, going to the right and a baby boar ran across the road. I couldn’t help it, he hit my front wheel with his head. I fell. I was going down at 60 km / h and I found myself on the ground. We are still working a lot on the right wrist, we are still afraid that there is some fracture. Nothing seems to be broken, but there are many small bones in the hands and it takes ten days to show any fractures.