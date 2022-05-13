“All the glass in the windows has exploded. My parents ended up in the hospital together with the two carers: luckily my mother only broke a shoulder and my father a knee “

Stefano Cucchi’s parents were injured in a car accident caused by a car which then lost its tracks. This is what his daughter Ilaria tells in a post on Facebook explaining that the accident took place this morning on the Rome-Civitavecchia motorway near Monte Romano.

«A large vehicle hit the car with my parents on board causing a head and tail – Ilaria Cucchi writes -. All the windows have exploded. My parents ended up in the hospital together with the two carers: luckily my mother only broke a shoulder and my father a knee. I’m trying to understand the conditions of the two companions who have been hospitalized in another hospital ».

Stefano Cucchi’s sister goes on to say that «the driver of the investor vehicle escaped. The traffic police are investigating but anyone who has seen something comes forward: it is not fair that they get away with it. ”