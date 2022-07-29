The well-known influencer in the fifth month of pregnancy told about the rush to the hospital after a delicate car accident

Accident for Chiara Nasti pregnant with her first child in the fifth month of pregnancy. The famous influencer in recent months has unleashed a real media mess for some launching statements against her colleagues on social media.

It is not the first time that Chiara becomes the protagonist of real discussions, ending up then immersed in criticism and offenses. Despite this, Nasti continues her life and her pregnancy peacefully until a few days ago when she remained victim of an accident.

A huge fright for the entrepreneur who explained what happened to all her fans on her Instagram profile. The 24-year-old thus confided in social networks about the accident that saw her as a protagonist in recent days.

The former castaway from the Island of the Famous has made her fans participate in her pregnancy and her daily life day after day. In fact, recently, she herself has asked for some advice on the safety belt in pregnancy which she cannot do without.

Accident for Chiara Nasti in the fifth month of pregnancy

Many of her fans after hearing the words of the entrepreneur stressed how the seat belt can hurt the baby. A statement that sparked a thousand questions towards Chiara who, consequently, told a delicate episode in her life.

In fact, the latter has recently had a car accident that caused her a great fear. Is exactly Chiara Nasti to explain what happened and when, in her opinion, it is important to always have a seat belt.

“Can you tell me something about it? I always wear it because the idea of ​​not having it does not make me feel safe and half a time I have tried it because I had cramps I had an accident and I had to run to the emergency room “ explains the influencer.

Nasti then did not describe the incident in detail but wanted to clarify the fear and fright that marked that unforgettable day. Luckily Chiara and her baby are fine and she herself has confirmed that she will continue to wear the belt to feel more confident.