Small accident for Alessia Marcuzzi. During one of her walks on the island of Formentera, where she is spending her holidays, the presenter decided to take a not very safe path, much more tortuous than the one followed by all the other bathers. The path, full of stones and rocks, was not very stable and Alessia put her foot down badly and slipped.

The presenter recounted the misadventure with a short photo posted on Instagram, but immediately tried to cheer up the fans, who were worried. In her photo, Alessia Marcuzzi is lying on a bed with a towel to cool her forehead, where she probably hit it slightly, and with a bag of ice placed on her thigh to stop the formation of a hematoma caused by the fall her. “I never change. I always take the hard way. I fell on the rocks like a pool ”, her words. Luckily it wasn’t anything serious.