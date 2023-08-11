Tragedy at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. During a test session in the Industry Pool closed to the public, two people took to the track for Goodyear are death following an accident aboard a Porsche. The local authorities are already working to investigate the dynamics of what happened, even if Goodyear itself has announced that, at the moment, this is not an investigation of a criminal nature.

The first information

The Porsche driver and the passenger sitting next to him lost their lives: while the identity of the first is still hidden, we know that the second was Christian Franck, a 39-year-old racing car driver. Porsche confirmed that he had produced the car involved in the accident, without however explaining which model it was: the latest unconfirmed rumors speak of a 911 Carrera S of the latest generationwhich reportedly capsized several times following the accident, with the occupants reportedly being ejected in the aftermath.

More and more accidents

The Nurburgring has confirmed that the crash took place at the Tiergarten, a series of S-curves following a high-speed bend at the end of the long Döttinger Hohe straight. Following the accident, all the “tourist drives” that often follow Industry Pool sessions have been canceled. Numbers in hand, the latter are often much more dangerous than the test sessions closed to the public: only last year were they counted 77 accidents with injuries on the iconic German track, including a fatal one.