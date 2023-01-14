Saturday, January 14, 2023
Accident: drunk motorcyclist rams female cycling figure

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2023
in Sports
0


close

bicycle after accident

Accident.

Accident.

Tatiana Dueñas’ brother made the complaint on social networks.

This Saturday the traditional Circuit of TutaBoyacá municipality, which was won by Diego Camargo (EF) and in which a well-known Colombian cyclist was hit by a motorcyclist, who was driving while intoxicated.

Tatiana Duenas and her brother were going to the competition, but in the streets of the town they ran into the motorcyclist, who could not avoid her.

Authorities arrived at the crash site and determined that the driver was drinking.

Dueñas, who has been a member of national teams Colombia of cycling, he is fine, he did not suffer major consequences.

“Today we were arriving at the Tuta circuit and a drunk on a motorcycle crashed into my sister. Fortunately, she is fine, but until when are these types of irresponsible people on the roads? Diego Duenas on their social networks.

Tatiana, the injured party, uploaded this message: “Unfortunately done at 8:30 am in TUTA where I was harmed, the subject in a drunken state had no papers or the motorcycle, what a sadness that in the towns they are so permissible with the people who They drive while intoxicated.”
Sports

