The wild animals and above all i wild boars now they are more and more numerous also, on urban streets and extra-urban and also in the city ​​centers. TO Rome unfortunately this phenomenon is increasing, mainly due to the problem waste that afflicts the capital.

As can be seen from the Chronicles the number of these animals in recent years has increased beyond limits all over the place, causing many problems for people and road accidents. Hitting a wild boar with a car is very dangerous, you can lose control of the vehicle and often suffer extensive damage to the car body.

Car damage from a wild boar accident, who pays the compensation?

A motorist who suffers damage caused by a wild boar or wild animal is entitled to a compensation? Who should he ask?

Wild boars are a serious problem even in large cities

According to the Italian law the Regions they are responsible for wildlife and therefore it is up to them to compensate motorists who are victims of damage caused by wild boars.

Compensation for damage from the wild boar

About the compensation for damage from the wild boar the recent ruling of the Cassation which rejected the appeal of the Abruzzo region sentenced on two previous occasions a compensate a motorist who had suffered damage to his car after a bad collision with a wild boar on the road.

The Cassation specifically established that the liability for compensation for damage caused by wild animals belonging to protected species and falling within the unavailable assets of the State and the Region. According to the Italian law, the latter is the body that legislates, administers, plans, coordinates and controls activities in the field of wildlife.

The Region is responsible for compensating those who have suffered damage from wild boar and wild sauna

In any case, the Region, as established by the Supreme Court, must compensate the motorist victim of a wild boar and can only claim back if necessary only on organizations or associations to which it has delegated control.

