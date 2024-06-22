Chihuahua.- Two workers lost their lives this Friday afternoon in a spectacular car accident on the highway to Parral.

The accident occurred at km 23, where the crew members of a white RAM Pick Up, owned by the Secretary of Communication and Public Works, lost control on a curve and ended up falling into a stream.

Both men, workers of the state agency, lost their lives being trapped inside the unit, according to information from the authorities who arrived at the scene of the accident.

Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the site to provide first aid to the crew members but there was nothing they could do, since they no longer had vital signs.

Elements of the National Guard cordoned off the area, waiting for elements of the State Attorney General’s Office to collect evidence and remove the bodies.