A collision involving a truck and three cars caused the closure of Marginal do Tietê towards Rodovia Ayrton Senna, at Ponte Velha Fepasa, on the morning of this Monday, 18th, according to the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) .

According to the municipal body, the vehicles occupied the central lane of the road, which was completely reopened shortly after 7 am. Due to the number of vehicles, there were still reflections in the area of ​​the accident at around 8:10 am.

The accident was recorded at around 6:15 am. “The agents helped remove the vehicles involved in the accident, including with the help of a company tow truck.”

Around 8 am, the traffic situation was worse in the south (55 kilometers), north (30 kilometers) and west (45 kilometers) zones. In the east zone, there were 36 kilometers of congested roads during the period, while the center recorded 16 kilometers of slowdowns.

Rotation

This Monday, the municipal vehicle rotation applies to cars with end plates 1 and 2. The rule is for the municipality of São Paulo and applies to the so-called “Expanded Center”. Thus, the ban occurs in two periods. In the morning, from 7am to 10am. And in the afternoon, from 5pm to 8pm. Regarding release during the end of year festivities, CET said that the ordinance suspending the rotation has not yet been issued.