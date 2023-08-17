After the apologies and the accusations, now the request for help to the aliens two months after the fatal accident in which Manuel Proietti lost his life. Er Motosega (Vito Lo Iacono) wants to take back his life. And he entrusts his desire for redemption to Eugenio Finardi’s classic “Extraterrestrial”.

In the video shared on his personal Instagram account, Vito Lo Iacono sings the refrain of the song with a smile: “Extraterrestrial come find me, I want a planet to start over”. A clear message that arrives exactly two months after the road accident in Casal Palocco, in which the 5-year-old boy lost his life.

Er Motosega, this is the nickname of Lo Iacono, was on board the Lamborghini which had collided with the Smart driven by Elena Uccello, the mother of the deceased child. Driving the fireball was Matteo Di Pietro, leader of the Borderline group, a YouTube page loved by almost a million young people, which has stopped producing ironic videos since the day of the accident.

Er Motosega, who has his own YouTube channel with one hundred million views, had already used his Instagram channel on August 4 to let off steam: “I discovered how bad people can be. I’ve discovered that life is ruthless and that no one helps you get up.” Two days ago, yet another social message, entrusted to the words of Eugenio Finardi: “Extraterrestrial take me away, I want a star that is all mine. Extraterrestrial come find me, I want a planet to start over”.