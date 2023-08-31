Fatal accident this afternoon in Sagliano Micca, in the Biella area cost the life of an eighteen-year-old motorcyclist. The dynamics of the accident being investigated by the road police are still to be clarified, but from an initial reconstruction it seems that the young centaur did it all by himself crashing into a railing on the side of the road along a straight road. All the help from the 118 health workers who arrived on the spot was useless, the young man died from the serious injuries sustained.