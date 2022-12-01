Over United States to Dallas on November 12, 2022 there was a bad accident among historic aircraft World War II, during Wings Over Dallas. To dramatically discount were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. Six crew members died in the plane crash, five on the B-17 and one in command of the P-63.

Accident between historic aircraft B17 and P63

On November 12, 2022, two WWII aircraft, a B-17 Flying Fortresses and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, collided in mid-air during the airshow Wings Over Dallas at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Texas.

Video plane crash at Wings Over Dallas

Both aircraft were manned retired professional pilots. According to witness accounts, the P-63F was performing a banked turn at high speed approaching the runway while losing altitude. He accidentally collided with the B-17 destroying its fuselage, just behind its wings.

B-17 destroyed after impact in the sky

Both aircraft broke up and hit the ground seconds later, exploding And catching fire. Debris also fell on a nearby highway.

Historical aircraft Second World War

The planes that collided over Dallas dated back to World War II. It was a rare aircraft, with the B-17 (one of 9 aircraft still in existence) which was part of the collection Commemorative Air Forcenicknamed “Texas Raiders”.

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress

The other one was a very rare fighter aircraft, because it was the fourth in the world still able to fly and was owned by the Memorial Air Force.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 News news

👉 News of accidents

👉 Electric car accidents

👉 Car fire news

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK