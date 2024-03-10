Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 18:28

A taxi collided with a pickup truck in the early hours of Saturday, 9th, and left five people dead and five injured on the BR-020 highway, in the city of Posse, in Goiás. According to the Posse Fire Department, witnesses reported that the taxi was making a improper overtaking when he collided head-on with the other vehicle.

All occupants of the taxi died. According to the Fire Department, in addition to the driver, the taxi was carrying four passengers who had left a party and were going to Vila do Rosário, which is about 30 kilometers from Posse. The young women were between 28 and 30 years old.

Three victims were identified: Carlos Barbosa, 32 years old, who was driving the vehicle; Deuseni Silva, 28 years old; Bianca Costa, 30 years old. The other two have not yet been identified.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, the taxi's occupants were already without vital signs. In the truck, five people were injured. Four of them were already outside the vehicle when firefighters arrived, and one was still inside the car. The survivors had abrasions on their faces, pain in their lower back and abdomen, and were taken to the Posse Municipal Hospital.