Serious accident in Cassino, Graziella Parente died at the age of 31 in front of her husband: they had been married a few weeks ago

A very serious accident occurred in the late morning of Saturday 9 September. Unfortunately a young woman of 31 years old, called Graziella Parente she lost her life, her husband, however, is in desperate conditions. The two had only been married a few weeks ago.

For family, friends and all acquaintances these are great moments sadness. This is because only a few days ago they were with them celebrating that date so important to them.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred in late morning of Saturday 9 September. Precisely along the road from Cassinoleads to Formia.

Graziella and her husband Francesco were riding their motorbike. For the moment it is not yet clear where they were headed. But when suddenly, it happened the unthinkable.

The two newlyweds, who had returned from their honeymoon for a few days. For reasons yet to be clarified by the police, they clashed frontally very violently against a Fiat 500.

A young local woman was driving the car. Passers-by soon realized that the accident was indeed the case serious. For this reason they asked for the timely intervention of health workers and officers. The two-wheeled vehicle was practically destroyed.

The death of Graziella Parente and her husband’s condition

The doctors soon intervened, they tried to resuscitate the 31-year-old woman for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to note her death. His condition is too serious to survive.

The husband Francis he also appeared in desperate conditions. Now he is hospitalized and the doctors are doing everything they can to try save his life.

The couple got married last year July 27th. She was from Coreno Ausonio, while she is 33 years old and from Ausonia. The news of this sudden disappearance shocked thousands of people, given that a few weeks earlier they were together celebrating it such an important date for them. Many are now remembering her with a post on social media.