Yet another accident at work: two workers died on a construction site in Monopoli. The victims were 61 and 57 years old

Two workers died on a construction site in Monopoli, in the south of Bari. The accident at work took place in via Lagravinese; the causes are still unknown. The investigations are entrusted to the police: according to initial information, the victims were 61 and 57 years old and were from the province of Bari.

