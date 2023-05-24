Yet another accident at work: two workers died on a construction site in Monopoli. The victims were 62 and 64 years old

Two workers died on a construction site in Monopoli, in the south of Bari. The accident at work took place in via Lagravinese; the causes are still unknown. The victims had 62 and 64 years old and were resident in the municipality of Conversano, still in the Bari area. The 118 operators, the agents of the Monopoli police station, the scientific police, the firefighters and the inspectors of Spesal, the regional service for prevention and safety in the workplace, arrived on the spot. Checks carried out by Spesal himself in 2022 showed that 20% of the companies in the province of Bari were not in compliance with the safety legislation.

“Another avoidable tragedy, yet another, in the workplace. Two workers aged 64 and 62 who lose their lives while carrying out their jobs, leaving family and friends in despair”, comments Marco Lacarra, Bari deputy of the Democratic Party. “In 2022 alone, 1,090 people died at work in Italy, three a day. These are dramatic numbers that oblige us to make profound reflections to improve the safety standards observed above all on construction sites ”, he adds.

