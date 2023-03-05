A forest hydraulic maintenance worker of the Alta Valcamonica Forestry Consortium died while working together with other workers on the reclamation of a portion of the forest devastated by the Vaia storm of 2018 in the area above Berzo Demo. The victim is Martino Andrea Febbrari, 42, resident in Esolo. «Martino leaves a son and a partner, waiting for a baby – comment the trade unions -. Other workers were also less seriously involved in the dynamics of the accident. What happened affects us deeply and as trade union organizations we express our condolences and closeness to Martino’s family, clinging to them in this moment of grief, we ask the responsible bodies who are reconstructing what happened to ascertain any responsibilities and to scrupulously check whether all have been followed the rules established by law”.