Accident at the water park, little girl goes on the slide and the father ends up on her: the little girl is very serious

A little girl risks being paralyzed due to an accident at the “Aquafelix” water park in Civitavecchia. According to reports from Il Messaggero, her child was run over by her father, who was behind her on a slide in the park. The man violently hit her on the back while she was already in the pool.

The situation immediately appeared serious, given that the child was unable to move her limbs. In a few minutes, the air ambulance intervened on the spot, which took the child to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. According to Il Messaggero, the child would have resumed moving her arms but not her legs.