Accident at Turin Motor Show, 5 People in Hospital

Fear at the Turin Motor Show: a rally car, a Lancia Deltafor reasons yet to be ascertained, lost control and is ended up on the crowd that was behind the barriers in Piazza San Carloat the height of via San Teresa, in the centre of the Piedmontese capital. Fifteen people injuredas far as we know, all minor. However, five were taken to hospital. for further investigations, while the others were assisted on site by health workers. The local police are ascertaining the facts and have started the necessary investigations with the driver of the vehicle and those responsible for organizing the event.

As far as we know, most of the injured people are green codesthe, while a yellow code was transported to the Mauriziano hospital. It seems to be a woman who reported a suspected fracture to her leg. According to an initial reconstruction, the driver of the Lancia Delta made a wrong maneuver, for reasons yet to be ascertained, leaving the established path and thus ending up on the people who were watching this morning’s parade from behind the barriers. Immediate help and intervention by the local police in Piazza San Carlo. On site were two teams from the Croce Verde of Turin and the Croce Rossa of Moncalieri.