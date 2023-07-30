Contact on the go

The dream of Oscar Piastri to replicate today in the GP the second place obtained yesterday in the Sprint race lasted the cornering space. The turn-1 hairpin, which has always been one of the most treacherous points on the legendary Belgian circuit of Spa, cost the Australian rookie dearly, who found himself squeezed into a fatal ‘sandwich’ between the inside wall and Carlos Sainz’s car. which in turn had moved to try to pass Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes inside. Sainz in his post-race analysis attributed the responsibility for the contact to the McLaren standard bearerwhile judging the episode a racing incident.

“Carlos didn’t leave me many options”

Piastri, for his part, however, he is not there to pass as the imprudent debutant who ventures an impossible overtaking at the start of the race. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 the talented Melbourne native replied to the Ferrari driver’s comments as follows: “It was a classic turn 1 crash on the first lap Piastri said. and it is a pity that we paid the price. I don’t think I could have done anything different though, honestly. Once Carlos went to the right and locked the tire he didn’t leave me with many options for going into the corner“.

McLaren far from the best

Even if he had ‘survived’ turn 1 however, Piastri is aware that it would have been almost impossible to repeat the result of the Sprint race. The straight-line difficulties for the MCL60 are too obviouswhose extremely loaded setup didn’t pay the expected dividends.

Norris’ seventh place finish suggests that only a scant handful of points would have been available to the #81 papaya car. “Finishing the race like this is a shame – agreed the Australian – but it seemed to me in any case a difficult race for us. We probably didn’t lose too many pointsbut it’s always a shame to end the race so early”.