A 14-year-old girl from Ferrara was thrown from a carousel in a small amusement park in San Pietro in Bevagna, in Marina di Manduria in the province of Taranto. The girl slammed into the metal structures and then fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

An off-duty doctor who was nearby immediately intervened on the spot and gave her heart massage. Then the 118 doctors took her to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto where she arrived in code red. The young woman, she is hospitalized in the neurosurgery department and suffered a concussive head trauma, chest trauma and facial trauma.

According to the first testimonies collected by the carabinieri of the Manduria company, the girl was on the Swing carousel, currently under seizure by the magistrate on duty, in the company of her father. She was suddenly thrown out of the cockpit during the fastest part of the game and crashed to the ground.