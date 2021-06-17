ofSebastian Peters shut down

Aircraft accident just after the runway at Hamburg Airport. The fire brigade is on a large scale. Emergency services are on site.

Hamburg – Great excitement on Hamburg Airport*. A small plane is about to take off. But suddenly technical problems probably arise. The pilot fails to keep the little Cessna in the air and crashes just behind the runway. The Hamburg Fire Department*, like the airport fire brigade, is alerted by the airport tower. A major alarm is the result. More about the You can read about the accident at Hamburg Airport at 24hamburg.de*. *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.